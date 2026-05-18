Chicago mother seeks answers in daughter's unsolved homicide: 'They took our life away'

The Brief LaKashia Collins continues seeking answers in the unsolved killing of her 22-year-old daughter, Isis Ogunti, who was fatally shot while driving to work on Chicago’s South Side in December 2025; her boyfriend survived the ambush. Collins described Ogunti as a hardworking, kind, and ambitious young woman who was "destined for greatness," and says the family believes the couple was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time. Since her daughter’s death, Collins has become an advocate against gun violence, working with community organizations and calling for better youth support, mental health resources, and tips to help solve the case, which now carries a $15,000 reward.



The mother of a young Chicago woman whose car was ambushed by gunfire on her way to work on the South Side last year continues to seek answers in her daughter’s killing.

FOX Chicago’s Kasey Chronis sat down exclusively with LaKashia Collins, the mother of Isis Ogunti, 22, whose death was ruled a homicide following a shooting and crash.

The backstory:

This Wednesday will mark five months since Isis Ogunti was killed.

Since then, Ogunti's mom has turned her grief into support for other families impacted by gun violence while continuing to push for answers in her daughter’s unsolved case.

"This is more than a loss; this is something no one should have to imagine," said LaKashia Collins, Ogunti's mom. "They took her wedding day from me. They took her child's birth from me — all the things that I had dreamed of and imagined. They took our life away."

Collins says her daughter was meant for big things and described Ogunti as being "destined for greatness."

The youngest of eight siblings, Collins tells FOX Chicago that Ogunti was the glue to their family.

"Isis was almost too good to be true," Collins said. "She was a hard worker — she got her work ethic from her mother and her father. She was just an amazing person. She was sweet, she was kind, outgoing, ambitious. I could go on and on."

Just days before Christmas, on the morning of December 20, 2025, Ogunti was driving to Little Caesars near 95th Street and Oak Park Avenue with her boyfriend, where they worked as managers.

While traveling westbound on 103rd Street near Indiana Avenue, an unknown vehicle approached and a person or people inside opened fire on the couple’s SUV, according to Chicago police.

Ogunti lost control and crashed into a tree. Her boyfriend, 28, survived, but she did not. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled Ogunti's death a homicide.

The unknown occupants of the offending car fled the scene in their vehicle.

Collins says she believes the couple was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

"I know her, and the streets wasn't her lifestyle, so just to think that my daughter was terrorized, and she was scared to death before anything ever happened," Collins said.

Collins says she believes technology like ShotSpotter could have helped investigators respond faster.

"They wouldn't have had to wait for the 911 call when the accident happened," Collins explained.

When asked whether any arrests have been made in this case, a spokesperson for the Chicago Police Department said, "no update is available at this time."

Dig deeper:

Collins is now using her voice in hopes to enact change in Chicago. She believes the foundation of combatting violence begins at home and is pleading with parents to guide their kids down the right path.

"This is a show-me generation; they need to see people that's like them that are okay. They need to have jobs, they need to have education, but most importantly, they need mental health," Collins said. "They are immune to hurting people, they are immune to seeing their friends die. My daughter's life is over, as far as here. She will always be in my heart, I will always fight for her, I will always advocate for her, but now we've got to save the ones that's behind her."

In the wake of her daughter's death, Collins turned to local organizations for help, including Horizon Link — a violence prevention and community restoration nonprofit.

Founded by Charnell Turpin and led by Darrell Whitlock, who were both formerly incarcerated, the organization seeks to restore communities by connecting individuals with real opportunities. It can be reached at 1-800-620-6603.

What's next:

Between Cook County Crime Stoppers, the family, and local activists, a reward for information leading to an arrest in Ogunti's case is up to $15,000.

If you have any details that could help investigators solve this case, anonymous tips can be reported to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-535-STOP (7867) or to police at www.CPDTIP.com.