South Chicago Chapel investigation: Attorneys offer free legal advice to families

The Brief Chicago police are investigating South Chicago Chapel after the remains of over 50 people were found improperly stored in deplorable conditions Aug. 6. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has identified 24 of the 56 people, while families continue seeking answers about their loved ones. A free community legal forum will be held Friday from 3 to 7 p.m. at Genesis Ministry, 11153 S. Hoyne Ave., where Hale Law attorneys will advise families about possible legal action.



Chicago police are investigating a funeral home as the Cook County medical examiner’s office continues working to identify over 50 people whose remains were found improperly stored in deplorable conditions on Aug. 6.

Now, attorneys are trying to reach their families.

Chicago funeral home investigation ongoing

The backstory:

Families who believed their deceased loved ones were being professionally cared for by South Chicago Chapel gathered at the scene as bodies were removed during the investigation.

Some families said they did not know the status of their loved ones. Others expressed distress over reports about the condition of the remains.

So far, 24 of the 57 people have been identified. Some have since received proper funerals.

What you can do:

On Friday, families with questions can attend a community forum to learn about their legal options.

Civil rights attorneys from Chicago-based Hale Law will provide guidance to families. Lisette Guillen, host of "Case Files Chicago," is organizing the event.

The forum will be held from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Genesis Ministry, 11153 S. Hoyne Ave. in Chicago.

Guillen said each family’s case is different. Attorneys will help families determine whether they may have grounds to file a lawsuit against the funeral home’s operators.

She said families will receive legal guidance at no cost.

At the very least, Guillen said, the forum will offer families a place to connect with others facing an unimaginable experience and remind them they are not alone.