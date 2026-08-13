Winning $1.04B Powerball ticket sold in Illinois: Here's where

The Brief The winning $1.04 billion Powerball ticket was sold at Hy-Vee Gas at 310 N. 36th St. in Quincy, Illinois. The ticket matched all six numbers in the Aug. 12 drawing: 4, 26, 66, 67, 69 and Powerball 9. The jackpot is the second-largest lottery prize ever won in Illinois, with an estimated cash value of $450.5 million.



Someone in Illinois is holding a Powerball ticket worth $1.04 billion after Wednesday night’s drawing.

Winning Powerball ticket sold in Illinois

What we know:

The winning ticket was purchased at Hy-Vee Gas, located at 310 N. 36th St. in the western Illinois city of Quincy, according to the Illinois Lottery.

The ticket matched all six winning numbers in the Aug. 12 Powerball drawing: 4, 26, 66, 67, 69 and Powerball 9.

The $1.04 billion jackpot is the second-largest lottery prize ever won in Illinois. The estimated cash prize is worth $450.5 million.

It is also the largest Powerball jackpot won so far this year and the eighth-largest jackpot in the game's history.

The Quincy retailer that sold the winning ticket will receive a $500,000 cash bonus.

"This is an exciting day for Illinois," Illinois Lottery Director Harold Mays said in a statement. "We're thrilled for the winner and the retailer that sold the winning ticket."

By the numbers:

The jackpot had been growing since May 4.

During that run, Illinois Lottery players bought more than $53.8 million in Powerball tickets. Those sales generated more than $21.5 million for the state's Common School Fund, which supports K-12 public education across Illinois.

"Beyond celebrating this incredible win, every Powerball ticket purchased during this jackpot run also helped generate funding for Illinois public schools, demonstrating how the Lottery continues to benefit communities across the state," Mays said.

8th-largest Powerball jackpot in history

$2.04 Billion – Nov. 7, 2022 – CA $1.817 Billion – Dec. 24, 2025 - AR $1.787 Billion – Sept. 6, 2025 – MO, TX $1.765 Billion – Oct. 11, 2023 - CA $1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN $1.326 Billion – April 6, 2024 – OR $1.08 Billion – July 19, 2023 – CA $1.040 Billion – Aug. 12, 2026 – IL $842.4 Million – January 1, 2024 – MI $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – WI

2026 Powerball Jackpot winners

Jan. 21, 2026 - $209.3 Million – North Carolina

March 2, 2026 - $250.8 Million – Arkansas

April 6, 2026 - $230.8 Million – Delaware

April 29, 2026 - $143 Million – Indiana, Kansas

May 2, 2026 - $20 Million – Florida, Texas

Aug. 12, 2026 - $1.040 Billion – Illinois

What's next:

The winner of the $1.04 billion jackpot has one year from the date of the drawing to claim the prize.

Illinois Lottery officials are encouraging the ticket holder to sign the back of the winning ticket immediately and keep it somewhere secure until they are ready to claim the jackpot.

Powerball drawings are held at 9:59 p.m. CT on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. Tickets cost $2 per play, with an optional Power Play available for an additional $1.