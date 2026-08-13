Chicago Bears brass to address media while Indiana stadium rumors swirl

The Brief The Chicago Bears are expected to provide an update Thursday on their ongoing search for a new stadium. The team purchased 326 acres in Arlington Heights in 2023 but has since advanced plans in northwest Indiana, where officials have offered roughly $1 billion in tax revenue for stadium-related infrastructure. Bears President and CEO Kevin Warren and Chairman George McCaskey are scheduled to address the media around 12:15 p.m. Thursday.



The Chicago Bears are expected to provide an update on their ongoing stadium search Thursday morning.

President and CEO Kevin Warren and Chairman George McCaskey will address the media around 12:15 p.m. from Halas Hall in their customary news conference ahead of the Bears' first preseason game Saturday against the Cleveland Browns (which will be streamed live on Fox Chicago.)

The Chicago Bears have been exploring options for a new stadium, including potential moves from Soldier Field to sites in northwest Indiana or a new facility in Arlington Heights. The team has pushed for legislation and financial incentives that could make a suburban stadium project more feasible, while Illinois and Indiana officials have debated the costs and benefits.

Bears training camp began on July 25 and the first official team practice took place on July 29.

Among emerging storylines from camp have been the emergence of Bears' rookies, injuries to key players and a massive contract extension.

RELATED: See every Bears stadium proposal so far

Full remarks from Warren and McCaskey will be streamed in the media player below at 12:15 p.m.

LIVE: Chicago Bears stadium search update

Chicago Bears stadium timeline

2021

The Bears officially put a purchase agreement on the 326-acre plot of land in Arlington Heights.

A move to the village was proposed as far back as 1975, but this was a massive step taken by the franchise to actually move to the Cook County suburb from their lakefront stadium in Soldier Field, which has been the team's home for home games since 1971.

2022

The Bears host an information meeting discussing the potential purchase and possible development of Arlington Park in September.

2023

January

On January 12, 2023, Warren was named the new team president and chief executive officer of the Chicago Bears. He succeeds Ted Phillips.

Warren is hired because of his acumen leading the charge in building a state-of-the-art stadium for the Minnesota Vikings.

May

Demolition of the Arlington Park Race Course begins.

February

The Bears purchase of the 326 acres of land is finalized on February 15, 2023, for $197.2 million. The original concept is for a $5 billion domed stadium to be built on the land.

2024

March

Arlington Heights offers the Bears a tax reduction in an attempt to secure the team to build its new stadium in the village.

April

The day before the 2024 NFL Draft, where the Bears would select Caleb Williams No. 1 overall, the Bears and the city of Chicago hold a joint press conference announcing their plans to build a domed stadium and to invest more than $2 billion in private money in a publicly owned stadium and park space.

The plan is valued at $4.7 billion.

May

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker calls the plans for a domed stadium on the lakefront a "non-starter."

"The current proposal is a non-starter for the state," Pritzker’s press secretary said. "In order to subsidize a brand-new stadium for a privately owned sports team, the Governor would need to see a demonstrable and tangible benefit to the taxpayers of Illinois."

June

Kevin Warren says the Bears want to break ground on a new stadium by the end of 2025.

November

The Bears and Arlington Heights reach a tentative agreement over the property tax dispute that kept the Bears from negotiating further with Arlington Heights.

In a statement, the Bears say they remain focused to on building an enclosed stadium on the lakefront.

2025

March

The Bears submit traffic and financial studies for the Arlington Heights stadium site.

September

The Bears, hours before their season opener against the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football, announce they’re moving forward with Arlington Heights as their "future home."

December

The Bears release a statement, one day before the Bears host the Green Bay Packers in a de-facto NFC North championship game, saying they’re also exploring Northwest Indiana as a potential stadium site.

2026

February

Indiana passed Senate Bill 27. This creates a Northwest Indiana stadium authority which has the power to acquire and finance the construction of stadium facilities. This officially names Hammond as the site of any stadium.

Indiana offers the Bears about $1 billion in tax revenue, which could go toward stadium district infrastructure, to try and convince the Bears to move to Hammond.

March

At the NFL Owners Meetings in Arizona, Kevin Warren set a timeline of "late spring, early summer" for the Bears to make their final decision on where to build a new stadium.

May

After Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson says the Bears had conversations with Chicago about "term sheets" for a new lakefront stadium.

On May 21, the Bears release a statement saying the team has "exhausted every opportunity" to have a stadium in Chicago.

"The Chicago Bears have exhausted every opportunity to stay in Chicago which was our initial goal," the Bears say. "There is not a viable site in the city. As a result, the only sites under consideration are in Arlington Heights and Hammond."

June

The Bears say they're advancing their stadium development projects in Hammond, Indiana, moving forward with a plan to build a new stadium out of state. The exact site is to be determined.

In late June, the the Bears confirmed crews conducted soil testing at Wolf Lake Terminals, located southwest of Lost Marsh Golf Course and west of I-90.

In a statement, the Bears said:

"This activity is part of the normal site evaluation process as we continue to advance our stadium development project in Hammond. We have an excellent option already in place and continue to assess additional parcels of land in the Wolf Lake region to ensure we place the stadium and mixed-use district in the very best location to serve all of Chicagoland."