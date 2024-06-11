Bears push forward with lakefront stadium plan amid legislative hurdles

Bears CEO and President Kevin Warren and the team lost yardage in their first attempt to convince lawmakers to support public subsidies for a joint public-privately owned stadium on the lakefront.

However, Warren said the team is sticking with the same game plan.

"Our focus is still on the Museum Campus right now. We're gonna continually work on that, and just to keep having meetings and meet with elected officials and business leaders in town, and we believe that that's a fantastic site," said Warren.

Warren made the comments after a conversation with FOX 32's Lou Canellis at the Union League Club during a luncheon sponsored by the Lincoln Forum.

He said the snub in Springfield simply means they have to work a little bit harder despite comments from the governor and legislative leaders all but closing the door on any public financing.

If that doesn't work, another local mayor, Richard Irvin from Aurora, said his town is ready to roll out the red carpet with guarantees that tax bills will be favorable and a promise to share in any future tax revenue a new stadium would create.

"Based on, you know, our rating, which is an A+ rating, bond rating, with all the taxes that we think we'll generate, and being fair with them — assessment of property taxes — that we'll be able to create a financial package that will get them to pay off those billion dollars, and, you know, in a relatively quick period of time, and start making a profit for the Bears," said Irvin.

The Bears also still own the giant plot of land in Arlington Heights.

Warren's big pitch is that the city needs a public-private stadium to host big events, including NCAA tournaments, Super Bowls, etc.

Illinois lawmakers will not be in session again until the fall, when they are unlikely to change their tune as reelection campaigns will be in full swing.