Illinois bill calls for more thorough review of police hiring after Sonya Massey’s death

The Illinois Senate approved a bill that calls for a more thorough review of prospective police officers’ work history in the wake of the police shooting death of Sonya Massey last year in Sangamon County.

Police hiring reform

What we know:

Senate Bill 1953, sponsored by Sen. Doris Turner (D-Springfield) would require law enforcement agencies to "conduct a more comprehensive review of a prospective officer’s past employment to ensure his or her physical and psychological fitness for duty," according to a news release.

The Senate unanimously passed the bill on Wednesday. It now heads to the House of Representatives for passage in that chamber.

The backstory:

Turner’s office said the legislation was filed in response to the shooting death of Massey, 36, in her Springfield area home in July of 2024.

She was experiencing a mental health crisis when she called officers to her home.

Sonya Massey and Sean Grayson | Provided

Sean Grayson, a Sangamon County sheriff’s deputy at the time, was charged with first-degree murder in connection with the killing. He pleaded not guilty.

Grayson’s career included short stints as a part-time officer at three small police departments and a full-time job at a fourth department in central Illinois, according to The Associated Press. He had also worked full time at another sheriff’s office in Illinois before being hired by the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office in May 2023, a little over a year before Massey’s death.

The Sangamon County Board approved a $10 million settlement with Massey’s family earlier this year.

What they're saying:

Turner said in a statement that her legislation came about after hearing from local officials and community members seeking steps to prevent such police shootings in the future.

"Sonya’s tragic murder brought to light the unjust hiring practices within the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office," she said. "The legislative measures come from conversations with state and county officials, law enforcement and community members. We have to take the necessary steps to ensure this never happens again."

The Assocated Press contributed to this report.