Family of Sonya Massey agrees to $10M settlement after fatal police shooting

Attorneys for the family of Sonya Massey, the Illinois woman who was shot and killed by a former sheriff’s deputy, agreed to a $10 million settlement with Sangamon County.

The Sangamon County Board approved the deal at its meeting on Tuesday night, according to multiple reports.

Ben Crump and Antonio Romanucci, lawyers representing Massey’s family, were set to officially announce the settlement on Wednesday morning in a virtual news conference.

The backstory:

Massey was shot and killed inside her home by former sheriff’s deputy Sean Grayson last summer. She was experiencing a mental health crisis when she called police.

The settlement does not impact the criminal case against Grayson, who pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder. Grayson remains in jail with no bond.

The family’s attorneys are also expected to discuss legislation proposed to strengthen background checks and increase transparency in law enforcement, the attorneys said.