Chicago crime: Teens among 4 shot, 1 fatally, in separate incidents, police say

Four people, including two teenagers, were shot in separate incidents between Friday night and early Saturday morning across Chicago.

One person died as a result of being shot. The victims ranged in age from 14 to approximately 30 years old, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Chicago shootings

Englewood shooting:

A 14-year-old boy was near a field in the 6900 block of South Lowe Avenue in Englewood around 7:40 p.m. on Friday when he was shot.

He was struck in the foot and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, initially reported in good condition, police said.

No offenders are in custody in connection with the shooting.

Garfield Park shooting:

An 18-year-old man was shot in an alley in the 3300 block of West Adams Street in Garfield Park a little after 11 p.m. on Friday.

The victim fled to a yard where he was found with multiple gunshot wounds to his body.

He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition. Police said he did not provide a description of the shooter.

No offenders are in custody in connection with the shooting.

Hegewisch shooting:

Officers responded to the 13300 block of South Avenue M in the Hegewisch neighborhood around 1 a.m. for a call of a man who had been found unresponsive on the ground.

The victim, who was between approximately 20 and 30 years old, had been shot multiple times, police said. He died at the scene.

No one is in custody.

Woodlawn shooting:

A 23-year-old man was in his car and stopped at a red light in the 600 block of East 60th Street in Woodlawn around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday when he heard gunshots and felt pain.

He was shot twice in the left shin and once in the shoulder, police said.

The victim took himself to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized.

No one is in custody in connection with the shooting.

Area detectives are investigating each of the shootings.