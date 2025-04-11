Illinois Senate approves bill to raise minimum arrest age for minors

The Brief A bill to raise the minimum arrest age from 10 to 12 has cleared the Illinois Senate. State Sen. Robert Peters says the goal is to prioritize rehabilitation over punishment. The measure now moves to the Illinois House for further consideration.



A proposal to raise the age at which minors can be arrested cleared the Illinois Senate this week, part of a final legislative push before lawmakers head into their Easter recess.

What we know:

The bill, introduced by State Sen. Robert Peters, a Democrat from Chicago, would increase the minimum age for detaining a minor from 10 to 12 years old in Illinois.

Peters said the change is aimed at reshaping the state’s approach to juvenile justice by focusing more on rehabilitation and less on punishment.

"Our juvenile justice system should focus on rehabilitation over punishment," Peters said in a statement. "By raising the age...and emphasizing alternative methods, we’re giving young people a fair chance at reformation without subjecting them to the damaging effects of detention at an early age."

What's next:

The bill passed the Senate late Thursday and now heads to the Illinois House for consideration.