Woman fatally stabbed on Chicago’s North Side, police say

A woman was stabbed to death at a North Side home late Saturday night.

What we know:

Police responded to the 2700 block of Balmoral Avenue in the Lincoln Square neighborhood around 11:24 p.m. for a call, according to Chicago police.

Officers found a 29-year-old woman in a home with a stab wound to her torso.

She was taken to St. Francis Hospital where she died.

Investigators learned she had been in a physical altercation with a 35-year-old man who attacked her with a knife before fleeing the scene.

The male offender was taken into custody and charges are pending.

Area detectives are investigating.

What we don't know:

Police did not identify the suspect nor the victim.

It was unclear exactly what prompted the altercation.