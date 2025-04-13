Woman fatally stabbed on Chicago’s North Side, police say
CHICAGO - A woman was stabbed to death at a North Side home late Saturday night.
What we know:
Police responded to the 2700 block of Balmoral Avenue in the Lincoln Square neighborhood around 11:24 p.m. for a call, according to Chicago police.
Officers found a 29-year-old woman in a home with a stab wound to her torso.
She was taken to St. Francis Hospital where she died.
Investigators learned she had been in a physical altercation with a 35-year-old man who attacked her with a knife before fleeing the scene.
The male offender was taken into custody and charges are pending.
Area detectives are investigating.
What we don't know:
Police did not identify the suspect nor the victim.
It was unclear exactly what prompted the altercation.