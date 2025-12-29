Chicago weather: Snow and strong winds create hazardous travel

The Brief A burst of snow and powerful winds is creating hazardous travel across much of Chicagoland this morning. Gusts up to 50 mph will make light snowfall more impactful, with wind chills near or below zero. Cold conditions linger into New Year’s Day with only minor chances for additional snow.



Chicago has gone from spring to winter in just a couple of hours.

What we know:

It’s a snow-globe effect across much of Chicagoland early this morning — warranting the winter weather advisory for mainly the northern half of our area. There won’t be a lot of snowfall, but it will look very impressive and with winds that are gusting to 50 mph, travel conditions will be quite hazardous.

Snow should stop falling by mid-morning, leaving behind a very cold and blustery day with temperatures in the 20s. Our wind advisory expires this afternoon. Snowfall amounts will likely be around an inch or so, but the impact will be far greater than the depth.

Tonight, skies will clear and winds will diminish with temperatures dropping into the teens. Wind chills will likely be at or below zero all day and all night.

Tomorrow will be partly sunny and cold with highs not far from 30. On Tuesday night, cloud cover will increase with temperatures in the mid 20s.

New Year’s Eve could feature some light snow with highs around freezing. There could be some snow New Year’s Eve night, but amounts would be light. It will be colder with temperatures dropping into the teens, followed by a high in the low 20s on New Year’s Day under partly sunny skies.