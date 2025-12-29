West Town shooting leaves 25-year-old wounded

The Brief A 25-year-old man was shot in the leg late Sunday in the West Town neighborhood. Police treated him at the scene before he was taken to Northwestern Hospital in fair condition. No arrests have been made.



A 25-year-old man was wounded in a shooting late Sunday in the West Town neighborhood.

What we know:

Officers responded to a report of a person shot about 10:38 p.m. in the 200 block of North Peoria Street, police said. When officers arrived, they found the victim on the ground with a gunshot wound to his leg.

Police applied a tourniquet to the man’s leg until paramedics arrived. The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was listed in fair condition.

No one was taken into custody, and Area Three detectives are investigating the shooting. Police did not release additional details.