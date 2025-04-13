2 men shot near Loyola University Chicago campus, police say
CHICAGO - Two men were shot and injured on Chicago’s North Side near the campus of Loyola University early Sunday morning.
What we know:
Officers were called to the scene around 2 a.m. in the 1200 block of West Devon Avenue in the Rogers Park neighborhood, according to the Chicago Police Department.
Responding officers found a 31-year-old man and a 29-year-old man who were both shot, police said.
The 31-year-old was shot in the abdomen and taken to St. Francis Hospital in good condition.
The 29-year-old man was shot in the hip and torso and was also taken to St. Francis Hospital in fair condition.
No one is in custody.
What we don't know:
It was unclear what the circumstances of the shooting were.
Area detectives are investigating.