2 men shot near Loyola University Chicago campus, police say

Two men were shot and injured on Chicago’s North Side near the campus of Loyola University early Sunday morning.

What we know:

Officers were called to the scene around 2 a.m. in the 1200 block of West Devon Avenue in the Rogers Park neighborhood, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Responding officers found a 31-year-old man and a 29-year-old man who were both shot, police said.

The 31-year-old was shot in the abdomen and taken to St. Francis Hospital in good condition.

The 29-year-old man was shot in the hip and torso and was also taken to St. Francis Hospital in fair condition.

No one is in custody.

What we don't know:

It was unclear what the circumstances of the shooting were.

Area detectives are investigating.