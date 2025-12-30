Chicago weather: Cold snap deepens after rounds of light snow

The Brief Chicago logged snow for 21 straight hours, but less than an inch was officially measured at O’Hare. Light snow returns today and again Tuesday with minor accumulations. Bitter cold follows, with New Year’s Eve temperatures possibly dropping into the single digits.



Official weather observations are taken for the city of Chicago at O’Hare every hour. For 21 of those hours in a row, snow was reported from late Sunday night through Monday evening. Despite the duration of all that snow, only 0.9" was reported at O’Hare.

What to expect:

More snow is on the way today and again tomorrow, so let’s get into some specifics. Skies have cleared overnight and temperatures have tanked. This cold start will lead to a slow warm-up despite some early sunshine today. In fact, I think the warmest part of the day will likely be tonight when temperatures will be climbing into the mid 20s.

Cloud cover will be on the increase during the day as a weak system approaches from the northwest. That will produce some light snow this evening, mounting to a coating of perhaps an inch.

Tomorrow will be partly to mostly cloudy with temperatures likely rising to the upper 20s early in the day and then dropping by evening. There is a good chance for another quick burst of light snow during the afternoon and lasting into the early evening. At least some minor implications for folks getting around as they head to a New Year’s Eve destination. Once again, the amounts will be an inch or less.

The temperature at midnight going into 2026 will likely be quite cold with some indications now of single digits being likely. The new year starts off with partly cloudy skies and very cold temperatures with highs barely in the 20s.

Friday will continue to be colder than normal with highs in the mid to upper 20s under partly cloudy skies. We start to climb out of the deep freeze over the weekend with partly to mostly cloudy skies both days and highs around freezing Saturday and mid 30s on Sunday.

On Monday 40° is within reach.