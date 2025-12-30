Police officers hurt in crash on Chicago's South Side

The Brief Two Chicago police officers were injured when a driver failed to yield and struck their squad car late Monday in the Marynook neighborhood. The officers were hospitalized in good condition, and the other driver was taken into custody with charges pending. It marked the second CPD vehicle crash in less than 24 hours.



Two Chicago police officers were injured in a crash on Monday night in the Marynook neighborhood, the second collision involving a CPD vehicle in less than 24 hours.

What we know:

Officers were driving just before midnight in a marked vehicle with its lights and sirens activated when they were struck by a silver sedan that failed to yield at an intersection in the 8300 block of South Stony Island Avenue, according to police.

Two officers were taken to a local hospital where they were listed in good condition.

Police said the other driver was taken into custody and charges are pending. Area Two detectives are investigating.

Dig deeper:

Around 3 a.m. Monday, a man in a stolen car ran a stop sign and crashed into a CPD squad car in the 1100 block of West Waveland Avenue.

Both officers were taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Orlando Matos III, 18, was charged with aggravated reckless driving causing bodily harm and possession of a stolen vehicle.