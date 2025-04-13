Chicago rideshare driver carjacked at gunpoint on South Side, police say

A rideshare driver in Chicago was carjacked at gunpoint on the city’s South Side early Sunday morning.

What we know:

Officers responded to the scene in the 4500 block of South Hermitage Avenue in the Back of the Yards neighborhood around 1:15 a.m., according to the Chicago Police Department.

A 47-year-old male victim was providing the rideshare service to an unidentified male suspect.

After arriving at the destination, the offender produced a gun and demanded that the driver get out of the car. The victim complied and the offender drove away in the victim’s car, police said.

No injuries were reported.

No one is in custody.

Area detectives are investigating.