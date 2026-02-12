Northwest Indiana man charged after alleged dog abuse caught on video

The Brief A Michigan City man was arrested after a surveillance video shared on social media allegedly showed him abusing his dog. Police and animal control identified the location, gathered additional footage and conducted a welfare check on the dog. Michael Arroyo, 28, is charged with one count of cruelty to an animal, a Class A misdemeanor, and turned himself in Wednesday.



A northwest Indiana man was taken into custody after a video posted on social media allegedly showed him abusing his dog, authorities said.

What we know:

Michigan City police and animal control officials said they were notified Jan. 28 about a video circulating online that appeared to show animal abuse.

Authorities said the footage came from a neighborhood surveillance camera and was later shared on social media.

Within days of the video being posted, police and animal control officers identified the location of the incident, gathered additional surveillance footage, identified a suspect and conducted a welfare check on the dog, authorities said.

Suspect charged :

Following the investigation, LaPorte County prosecutors issued an arrest warrant for 28-year-old Michael Arroyo of Michigan City. He is charged with one count of cruelty to an animal, a Class A misdemeanor.

Arroyo turned himself in Wednesday at the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said the dog is being cared for by another caregiver.

Officials have not released additional details about the incident.