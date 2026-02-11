$850K Lucky Day Lotto ticket sold in Central Illinois

The Brief A Lucky Day Lotto ticket matching all five numbers (1-5-7-14-24) won the $850,000 jackpot in the Feb. 10 evening drawing. The winning ticket was sold at Casey’s General Store, 902 Walnut Street, in Washington, Illinois. The winner has one year to claim the prize; the store will receive a $8,500 bonus (1% of the jackpot).



Check your lottery tickets! A winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket was sold in Central Illinois on Tuesday.

What we know:

One player matched all five numbers in the Feb. 10 evening drawing, winning the game's $850,000 jackpot.

The ticket was purchased at Casey's General Store, located at 902 Walnut Street in Washington, Ill.

The winning numbers were: 1-5-7-14-24.

Winners have one year from the draw date to claim their prize. All lottery winners are encouraged to sign the back of their ticket and store it somewhere safe until they claim their prize.

The store will receive a 1% bonus of the winnings, coming out to $8,500.