$850K Lucky Day Lotto ticket sold in Central Illinois
WASHINGTON, Ill. - Check your lottery tickets! A winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket was sold in Central Illinois on Tuesday.
What we know:
One player matched all five numbers in the Feb. 10 evening drawing, winning the game's $850,000 jackpot.
The ticket was purchased at Casey's General Store, located at 902 Walnut Street in Washington, Ill.
The winning numbers were: 1-5-7-14-24.
Winners have one year from the draw date to claim their prize. All lottery winners are encouraged to sign the back of their ticket and store it somewhere safe until they claim their prize.
The store will receive a 1% bonus of the winnings, coming out to $8,500.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Illinois Lottery.