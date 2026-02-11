Chicago man sentenced in 2020 Chinatown double murder

A Chicago man learned his fate on Wednesday after being found guilty of murder in connection with a February 2020 robbery and double homicide in Chinatown.

A Cook County judge sentenced Alvin Thomas to two consecutive life terms in prison for the murders of Huayi Bian, 36, and Weizhong Xiong, 38.

The backstory:

Alvin Thomas, 26, was convicted of two counts of first-degree murder in the early morning shooting that occurred Feb. 9, 2020, in the 2000 block of South Wells Street, according to a previous FOX 32 report.

Authorities said the victims were standing in the parking lot of an apartment complex with a 44-year-old woman around 2:13 a.m. when Thomas approached and tried to rob them.

Police said the woman complied, but Bian and Xiong resisted. Thomas then shot both men in the head. They were pronounced dead at the scene, while the woman was not injured.

Alvin Thomas

Thomas was arrested within minutes of the shooting. At the time, he was on probation for a 2018 robbery charge in Chicago. He had been released on home electronic monitoring after posting a $5,000 bond and pleading guilty in July 2019.

While on bond, Thomas was also charged with manufacture and delivery of cannabis in February 2019, but that case was dismissed the following month, according to county records.