Man found guilty in 2020 Chinatown double murder, robbery

A South Shore man was found guilty Friday evening on four counts of first-degree murder in connection with a February 2020 robbery and double homicide in Chinatown.

He was found guilty of the following charges:

Murder with intent to kill or injure

Murder with strong probability of death or great bodily harm

Murder with intent to kill or injure

Murder with strong probability of death or great bodily harm

The backstory:

Alvin Thomas, of South Shore, was convicted of two counts of first-degree murder in the early morning shooting that occurred Feb. 9, 2020, in the 2000 block of South Wells Street, according to a previous FOX 32 report.

The shooting killed Huayi Bian, 36, and Weizhong Xiong, 38. Authorities said the victims were standing in the parking lot of an apartment complex with a 44-year-old woman around 2:13 a.m. when Thomas approached and tried to rob them.

Police said the woman complied, but Bian and Xiong resisted. Thomas then shot both men in the head. They were pronounced dead at the scene, while the woman was not injured.

Thomas was arrested within minutes of the shooting. At the time, he was on probation for a 2018 robbery charge in Chicago. He had been released on home electronic monitoring after posting a $5,000 bond and pleading guilty in July 2019.

While on bond, Thomas was also charged with manufacture and delivery of cannabis in February 2019, but that case was dismissed the following month, according to county records.

What's next:

Thomas's mandatory sentence is life in prison without the possibility of parole.

He will return to court on Dec. 18 for post-trial motions.