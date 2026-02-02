Three inmates charged after fight at suburban Chicago jail

The Brief A fight involving six inmates broke out Sunday inside the Will County Adult Detention Facility. The melee began when an inmate was hit in the head with a drink pitcher. Three inmates were charged in the incident.



Three inmates are facing charges after a fight involving six people broke out Sunday afternoon inside the Will County jail, authorities said.

What we know:

According to the Will County Sheriff's Office, a fight broke out just after 2:30 p.m. inside the Will County Adult Detention Facility.

Officials say six inmates were involved, and that the melee began when one inmate was struck in the head with a drink pitcher.

The jail's Emergency Response Team responded and detained all six inmates involved.

Three inmates, identified as Giovanni Simpson, Aaron Ortiz and Francisco Medina, are now facing mob action and battery charges.

Aaron Ortiz, Giovanni Simpson, and Francisco Medina

Their next court dates are scheduled for later this month.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what led up to the fight.