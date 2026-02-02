U of I investigates College Republicans group's social post about Alex Pretti's death

The Brief A University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign College Republicans chapter is under a Title VI review after posting — and later removing — a social media image that appeared to reference the killing of Minneapolis protester Alex Pretti. The post, intended to express support for ICE, included a cartoon depicting a gun pointed at a person on the ground with the caption "Only traitors help invaders," prompting campus backlash. University officials condemned rhetoric that appears to glorify violence, while the student group said the post was not meant to encourage harm and has not yet responded to follow-up questions.



A chapter of College Republicans at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign is facing backlash after a social media post that appeared to reference the killing of a Minneapolis protester.

What we know:

The University of Illinois said Monday the student organization has been placed under a Title VI review. The investigation stems from a post that has since been removed and was intended to express support for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and immigration enforcement.

The removed post featured a cartoon depicting an armed agent pointing a gun at a person on the ground, referencing the moments before the fatal shooting of Minneapolis protester Alex Pretti. The image included the caption, "Only traitors help invaders."

In initial statements to the student newspaper, "The Daily Illini," a group spokesperson said that the post was not intended to target or encourage violence against any individual or group.

In a statement response, a college spokesperson said, "Hate and intolerance are not aligned with our university values. We condemn rhetoric or imagery that appears to glorify violence or demean individuals or groups based on identity or beliefs. Such rhetoric does not reflect the values of dignity, respect and care that we expect from members of our community. We strive to be a campus where every member of our community has a transformative and positive experience."

SOT

What's next:

The university said student organizations operate independently but are still required to follow campus policies.

FOX Chicago did reach out to the Illini GOP and a spokesperson responded that they would answer written questions about the post. We sent a list of questions but have yet to hear back.