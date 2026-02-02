Neighbors push back on housing plan for former Mars candy factory in Galewood

The Brief Neighbors are opposing plans to redevelop the former Mars Wrigley factory into nearly 500 housing units, citing concerns about density, traffic, parking, and safety. Residents say they want community-focused investment instead, like a library, youth center, or apprenticeship programs, and are calling for a referendum and impact studies. The alderman says plans are not final and more community meetings are needed before any proposal gains his support.



Neighbors on the city's Far Northwest Side are pushing back on redevelopment plans for the old Mars candy factory.

The site has a sweet past, but a housing proposal is leaving a bitter taste for some residents.

What we know:

If the current proposal is greenlit, the project calls for close to 500 housing units — a mix of senior living, townhomes, and apartments. Some neighbors, however, say they want community investment instead.

After 95 years in operation, the former Mars Wrigley plant at 2019 N. Oak Park Ave. in Galewood was shuttered in 2024. A major production site for Snickers, 3 Musketeers, and Milky Way bars, the factory long provided jobs to the community.

But now, it's entering a new era.

McCaffery Interests was chosen as the developer for the 20-acre site shortly after the plant shut down.

The former administrative building — a Spanish Revival-style structure along Oak Park Avenue — is landmarked and will be protected. As for the rest of the property, its future is still under discussion.

McCaffery Interests held three input meetings in December, announcing its housing proposal to community members.

Still, some residents say they don’t feel their concerns are being heard.

"They didn't want to hear that we would like to have something different than more housing," said Michael Nardello, community member and vice president of the Galewood Montclare Community Organization. "We have developments at Sears, we have developments at U.S. Bank, and now we have this development. We recently fought a development at McDonald's, so there's a lot of housing coming in here and the community is kind of concerned about the impact with density, safety, the streets, the parking."

The Galewood Montclare Community Organization is asking for a referendum, along with parking and traffic studies in the area.

Instead of large-scale housing, residents are calling for reinvestment in their community.

"We need a library, we need a youth center," explained Thomas Simmons, community member. "The mayor talks about getting them off the street, this would be a great location for an apprenticeship program, a sports program. My main concern is, let's take care of the kids."

What they're saying:

Ald. Christopher Talifaferro, who represents the 29th Ward, told FOX Chicago plans for the site aren't set in stone. He shared the following statement on Monday:

"In December 2025, over a series of three community meetings, McCaffery Interest introduced its concept for the proposed development of the Mars Candy site. McCaffery Interest, after competitive bidding, introduced plans that encompassed community interests and input developed after five well-attended community meetings hosted by Mars, Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC), and three local community organizations. Input included, light manufacturing, green space, small retain, residential, mixed use and community space.

"Given the fact that the five community meetings were held nearly three years ago and the fact that the Galewood neighborhood has seen recent residential, community and economic development, it becomes important to continue community meeting with McCaffery Interest to produce a development that benefits both the community, under its current make-up and the developer. My office has received numerous phone calls, and I've attended meetings where there are varying levels of concern regarding the residential make-up of McCaffery Interest's proposed residential component, which consists of senior housing, townhouses and apartments, 479 unit in total.

"It is important that we continue to meet over the next several months as a community and with McCaffery Interests to express what bests represents and would be beneficial to the Galewood neighborhood. That is the project that will ultimately garner my support and recommendation. As of now, we are not at that point."

What's next:

The Galewood Montclare Community Organization (GMNO) is hosting a community meeting of its own this Wednesday, Feb. 4 at 6 p.m. It will be held at the Redeemer Church, located at 6740 W. North Avenue.

FOX Chicago reached out to McCaffery Interests and Mars Wrigley for statements but did not immediately hear back.