Two charged after separate retail thefts, police chases in Oakbrook, Elmhurst: officials

The Brief Two people were charged after separate retail thefts and police chases in DuPage County on Feb. 10. Police say both suspects stole merchandise, fled from officers and were later arrested. They face felony charges and remain in custody pending court appearances.



Two people have been charged after stealing merchandise from suburban stores and fleeing police in two separate incidents on the same day, according to the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office.

What we know:

Jehyejah Moore, 22, of Woodridge, has been charged with one felony count of retail theft and one felony count of aggravated feeling a police officer.

Jrlani Williams, 32, of Chicago, has been charged with one felony count of burglary, one felony count of aggravated fleeing a police officer, and multiple misdemeanors including retail theft, resisting an officer and driving with a suspended license.

On Feb. 10, around 2:07 p.m., Oak Brook police responded to Nordstrom, located at 10 Oakbrook Center, for a call of a retail theft in progress. According to police, officers found a white Chevrolet Equinox traveling westbound on I-88. Officers turned on emergency lights and siren, but instead of stopping, the car, later determined to be driven by Moore, sped away. Police say Moore reached speeds of 112mph before the officer ended the pursuit due to safety concerns. Officers later arrived at Moore's home where she was taken into custody.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ (DuPage County State's Attorney)

An investigation revealed that Moore entered Nordstrom, selected several items, including SKIMS undergarments and two t-shirts, took the items into a fitting room and removed the anti-theft sensor. Then Moore allegedly left the fitting room and stole a beanie and another t-shirt before leaving the store without paying. Police say a loss prevention officer confronted her outside the store and removed all the merchandise except the SKIMS before she fled the scene in her white Equinox.

On Feb. 10, around 5:18 p.m., Elmhurst police officers responded to a Kohl's, located at 303 South Route 83 to a call of a retail theft in progress. Williams had allegedly arrived at the store, parked a white Jaguar F-Type in a handicap parking spot, entered the store, stole a Ninja Blender, cut off the anti-theft sensor and placed it in a shopping cart. Then, he allegedly selected an electric griddle and put it in the shopping cart before putting the cart near the front door.

When officers arrived, they put a stop stick under the rear passenger side tire of Williams' car and waited. According to police, when Williams left the store and entered his car, they ordered him to get out of the car, but he drove off instead, deflating his rear tire. Police say they lost sight of Williams and later found the Jaguar abandoned in a ditch near York Street and Butterfield Road. They later found Williams hiding in some trees and arrested him after a brief foot pursuit.

What they're saying:

"With the warm weather just around the corner, we encourage everyone to come to DuPage County and enjoy all we have to offer," DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin, said. "We are an extremely welcoming community, but I want to emphasize that we are welcoming only to those who obey the law. Law enforcement in DuPage County is extremely well-trained and prepared to arrest anyone who comes here intent on criminal activity."

"These two incidents underscore a clear message: the eastern edge of this county is not the place to commit a crime," Oak Brook Chief of Police Brian Strockis said. "The technology, coordination, and investigative tactics used to bring these offenders to justice were truly exceptional. I am grateful for the strong partnerships we maintain with our allied agencies, who work collaboratively every day to keep our communities safe."

"Choosing to run from law enforcement, whether behind the wheel or on foot, puts lives at risk," Elmhurst Chief of Police Michael McLean said. "I’m proud of the effective response by our officers, who leveraged pursuit termination equipment, public safety cameras and their physical effort to bring this incident to a safe and lawful conclusion."

What's next:

Moore will remain in custody while she waits for her next court appearance on Feb. 17. Williams will also remain in custody while he waits for his next court date on March 9.