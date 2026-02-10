Vehicle slams into disabled semi on I-80/94, driver flown to Chicago hospital

The Brief A driver was seriously hurt after crashing into a disabled semi-truck on I-80/94 in Gary. The injured driver was trapped and flown by medical helicopter to a Chicago hospital. Westbound lanes were closed for more than an hour, causing heavy backups Tuesday morning.



A crash between an SUV and a semi-truck shut down part of I-80/94 near Gary Tuesday morning, leaving one driver with life-threatening injuries.

What we know:

Indiana State Police troopers were called at around 7:40 a.m. to westbound I-80/94 near Burr Street for a crash involving a passenger vehicle and a semi-truck.

According to ISP, a blue 1999 GMC Yukon was traveling along the right shoulder while passing traffic when it hit the back of a parked semi-truck at a high rate of speed.

The semi, a 2016 Freightliner pulling a loaded trailer, had stopped on the shoulder because of mechanical problems. State police said emergency warning triangles had been placed behind the trailer.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

The impact from the collision trapped the Yukon’s driver inside the vehicle. Gary firefighters worked for an extended time to free the driver.

ISP said the driver suffered life-threatening injuries and was flown by medical helicopter to the University of Chicago Hospital for treatment.

Westbound I-80/94 was closed for just over an hour to allow the helicopter to land and for crews to investigate the crash.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear why the SUV was traveling on the shoulder before the crash.

What they're saying:

"This crash serves as an important reminder that the shoulder is intended for EMERGENCY use only. Disabled vehicles are often stopped on the shoulder and using it as a travel lane significantly increases the risk of serious crashes," ISP said in a press release.