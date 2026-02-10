Vehicle slams into disabled semi on I-80/94, driver flown to Chicago hospital
GARY, Ind. - A crash between an SUV and a semi-truck shut down part of I-80/94 near Gary Tuesday morning, leaving one driver with life-threatening injuries.
What we know:
Indiana State Police troopers were called at around 7:40 a.m. to westbound I-80/94 near Burr Street for a crash involving a passenger vehicle and a semi-truck.
According to ISP, a blue 1999 GMC Yukon was traveling along the right shoulder while passing traffic when it hit the back of a parked semi-truck at a high rate of speed.
The semi, a 2016 Freightliner pulling a loaded trailer, had stopped on the shoulder because of mechanical problems. State police said emergency warning triangles had been placed behind the trailer.
The impact from the collision trapped the Yukon’s driver inside the vehicle. Gary firefighters worked for an extended time to free the driver.
ISP said the driver suffered life-threatening injuries and was flown by medical helicopter to the University of Chicago Hospital for treatment.
Westbound I-80/94 was closed for just over an hour to allow the helicopter to land and for crews to investigate the crash.
What we don't know:
It remains unclear why the SUV was traveling on the shoulder before the crash.
What they're saying:
"This crash serves as an important reminder that the shoulder is intended for EMERGENCY use only. Disabled vehicles are often stopped on the shoulder and using it as a travel lane significantly increases the risk of serious crashes," ISP said in a press release.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Indiana State Police.