Kim Kardashian's SKIMS opens first Chicago store

By
Published  February 12, 2026 1:50pm CST
The Brief

    • Kim Kardashian's SKIMS debuts its first Chicago store at 1000 N. Rush St in the Gold Coast. 
    • Shoppers can explore women's and men's loungewear, underwear and shapewear. 
    • The shop will also sell limited-edition collaborations and Chicago-exclusive merchandise. 

CHICAGO - Chicago just got a major style upgrade, and it's stamped by one of the most talked-about names in fashion: Kim Kardashian. 

What we know:

SKIMS, the shapewear and loungewear brand co-founded by Kim Kardashian, has officially opened its first Chicago flagship at 1000 N. Rush St. in the Gold Coast. 

The 6,500 square-foot store occupies a former 1960s bank, blending the building’s historic architecture with SKIMS’ modern design. 

Image 1 of 3

 

The store carries popular collections like Fits Everybody, Cotton, Seamless Sculpt and Ultimate Bras, alongside seasonal releases and exclusive Chicago-only merchandise. 

Limited-edition drips, including NikeSKIMS, will also be available throughout the year. 

What's next:

SKIMS plans to continue its global retail expansion in 2026 with additional flagship locations in key markets. 

The Chicago store is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

