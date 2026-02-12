Kim Kardashian's SKIMS opens first Chicago store

The Brief Kim Kardashian's SKIMS debuts its first Chicago store at 1000 N. Rush St in the Gold Coast. Shoppers can explore women's and men's loungewear, underwear and shapewear. The shop will also sell limited-edition collaborations and Chicago-exclusive merchandise.



Chicago just got a major style upgrade, and it's stamped by one of the most talked-about names in fashion: Kim Kardashian.

What we know:

SKIMS, the shapewear and loungewear brand co-founded by Kim Kardashian, has officially opened its first Chicago flagship at 1000 N. Rush St. in the Gold Coast.

The 6,500 square-foot store occupies a former 1960s bank, blending the building’s historic architecture with SKIMS’ modern design.

The store carries popular collections like Fits Everybody, Cotton, Seamless Sculpt and Ultimate Bras, alongside seasonal releases and exclusive Chicago-only merchandise.

Limited-edition drips, including NikeSKIMS, will also be available throughout the year.

What's next:

SKIMS plans to continue its global retail expansion in 2026 with additional flagship locations in key markets.

The Chicago store is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.