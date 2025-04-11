Cook County vandalism report leads to foot chase, loaded gun recovery and arrests: police

The Brief Police responded to a report of vandalism and a man with a gun in Palatine on April 9. One man allegedly ran from police and tossed a loaded gun into a creek before being arrested. Two men now face charges and are due in court in late April and May.



A reported act of vandalism Wednesday morning in Palatine led to a short foot chase, the recovery of a loaded handgun, and two arrests.

What we know:

Palatine police responded around 11:40 a.m. to a report of a man vandalizing a building and carrying a gun in the 1900 block of North Green Lane.

Officers arriving at the scene spotted a man matching the description—later identified as Edgar Garcia, 19, of Palatine.

Police say Garcia ran from officers and got into a gray Chevrolet Equinox driven by Alexis Sanchez, 26, also of Palatine. The vehicle fled but was stopped shortly after in the 0–10 block of East Dundee Quarter.

Garcia allegedly jumped out again and ran. During that chase, officers say they saw him pull a handgun from his hoodie and throw it into a nearby creek. He was arrested shortly after, and police recovered the loaded weapon.

The Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Garcia with:

Aggravated unlawful use of a weapon (Class 4 felony)

Possession of a firearm without a FOID card (Class A misdemeanor)

Sanchez was also taken into custody and charged with:

Fleeing and eluding a police officer (Class A misdemeanor)

Reckless driving (Class A misdemeanor)

Garcia and Sanchez | PPD

What's next:

Garcia appeared in court on Thursday and was ordered held until his next hearing, set for April 30 at the Rolling Meadows Courthouse.

Sanchez was released with a court date set for May 12.