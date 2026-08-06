How Darnell Wright's contract extension tells you the right people are leading the Chicago Bears

It seemed like there were a million reasons why Darnell Wright set the offensive tackle market this week when the Chicago Bears signed him to a contract extension.

There’s Wright himself, who was a second-team All-Pro after the 2025 season.

There’s Dan Roushar, the Bears’ offensive line coach who got more out of Wright in his third year in the NFL.

There’s Ben Johnson, the Bears coach who brought Roushar to Chicago and instilled the belief that Wright is an integral part of the Bears’ offense.

It even goes back to Bears general manager Ryan Poles, who drafted Wright out of Tennessee in 2023.

Point to any reason you want. When Wright signed his four-year, $116 million extension this week, it’s proof that the right people are in place at Halas Hall. The Bears will continue to win because of how they operate, and how they operate is because of who’s in charge at every level.

Big picture view:

Darnell Wright is the first Chicago Bears first-round pick to earn a contract extension with the Bears since Kyle Fuller.

Fuller earned his extension with the team in March 2018, when he signed a four–year, $56 million contract extension. Wright earned his after being an All-Pro, but had plenty of support along the way.

After Wednesday’s practice, Wright said Johnson had a fun word acknowledging his extension with the team.

"He said I owed Dan a loan or something," Wright said. "Which I probably do."

Wright can take credit. He was the one who went out and made the plays. But, this was always Wright’s potential when he came out of Knoxville; he was an athletic tackle who had high upside.

Poles saw it. It’s the ultimate validation for him, seeing his first-ever draft pick earn a deal that makes him the highest-paid right tackle in the league.

"As we continue to build our team and develop our culture, we are excited that Darnell will remain a cornerstone of our franchise as we work toward creating sustained success," Poles said in a statement. "Darnell has consistently elevated his play and the performance of his teammates since joining our team, and we look forward to his continued growth and leadership for years to come."

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Johnson cultivated it with his offense, which Wright has said before feels like it features him as an actual player as opposed to just a lineman who gets forgotten after the snap.

Johnson brought Roushar to Chicago, and Wright said Roushar is someone who is always nit-picking his game. Not in a way that’s overbearing or demeaning, either. Wright lauded Roushar’s ability to push him forward and exclude complacency from his game in a healthy way.

"He's such a good teacher," Wright said. "He's not yelling at you. He's not screaming at you. He's not demeaning you."

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 28: Darnell Wright #58 of the Chicago Bears looks on against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on November 28, 2025 in Philadelphia, United States. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

That has translated to Wright’s play on the field.

"What he's able to do, just manhandle another person on the field is impressive," Bears offensive coordinator Press Taylor said. "It's just about Darnell continuing to earn the contract he just got and continuing to put his best foot forward every single day and just keep getting better and better."

Wright has also earned the endorsement of his fellow offensive playmakers.

Bears’ second-year running back Kyle Monangai explained what it was like running behind Wright on the right side of the offensive line.

"Easy," Monangai plainly said.

Dig deeper:

There’s plenty of praise to go on Wright’s shoulders, too.

He didn’t win in his first two years in the league. He had to take bruises personally and wholistically.

This resonated with him.

Wright’s contract extension is a victory for everyone in the Bears’ organization. The biggest victory is with Wright himself. He learned how to win his reps, win drives and win games.

"It's just knowing that you'll fail," Wright said. "Like, I'll fail Everything won't be perfect … It doesn't change the way you approach the things and the way you work towards what you're trying to accomplish. Failure is just a part of it, so I had to really accept that to move forward."

Wright doesn’t need to be perfect. He needs to be himself going forward.

That’s a reflection of the Bears. The franchise has the right players, coaches and decision makers in place at every level. It’s how you know the Bears can be trusted going forward.

"Our team is rooted in being driven by belief and built by hard work, and Darnell epitomizes our culture in every way," Johnson said in a statement. "We are excited that Darnell will remain an integral member of our team as we work toward championship-level execution in all that we do."