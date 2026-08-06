Chicago weather: Warm today before a stormy pattern returns

The Brief Patchy morning fog will give way to warm, mostly cloudy skies with only a slight chance of a few showers today. Temperatures climb into the mid-80s Friday and stay warm through Saturday with mainly dry conditions. Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected from Sunday through Wednesday, with the potential for heavy rain and severe weather.



There is just enough lingering humidity in the air to create some patchy fog this morning. I don’t expect major problems with this.

The rest of the day will be partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of a shower in a few spots. Most of us will remain dry with a bias for the highest chance of rain being over the southern half of our area.

Chicago weather forecast

Highs today will be a few degrees cooler than yesterday, but it will still feel rather warm because of the humidity. Highs in the upper 70s are likely.

Tomorrow will be several degrees warmer — rising into the mid 80s during the afternoon. There is a very small chance of a shower popping up again, but most areas remain dry.

On Saturday it will be partly to mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 80s. Then we enter a fairly active period during which time showers and thunderstorms will cross our area several times between Sunday and Wednesday.

Highs Sunday and Monday will be well into the 80s and backing off closer to 80 Tuesday and Wednesday. There will be some risk for heavy rainfall and/or severe storms during this period.