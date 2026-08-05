Chicago man, woman charged in separate stabbing cases, police say

The Brief A 30-year-old Chicago man faces attempted murder and other felony charges in connection with a July 24 stabbing that seriously injured a 24-year-old man. A 42-year-old Chicago woman is charged with aggravated battery after police said she stabbed and seriously injured a 59-year-old man during a fight on Sunday. The cases are unrelated.



A man and a woman are facing felony charges in separate stabbing cases that left two people seriously injured, according to police.

Chicago stabbings

Lejon White, 30, of Chicago, is charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, and aggravated domestic battery.

Lejon White | CPD

White was arrested Monday in the 1300 block of North Lake Street in west suburban Aurora. Police said he was identified as the person who stabbed and seriously injured a 24-year-old man on July 24 in the 200 block of South Maplewood Avenue in the Near West Side neighborhood.

In a separate case, Sheila Kirkland, 42, of Chicago, is charged with one felony count of aggravated battery involving the use of a deadly weapon.

Police said Kirkland was arrested at about 11:27 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of South California Avenue in East Garfield Park, minutes after the stabbing.

Sheila Kirkland | CPD

According to police, Kirkland and a 59-year-old man were involved in an argument that turned into a fight. During the altercation, the man suffered multiple cuts to his body.

He made his way to the 500 block of South California Avenue, where police and the Chicago Fire Department provided aid. He was then taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition.

What's next:

Both White and Kirkland were due in court Tuesday for detention hearings.