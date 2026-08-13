CPD officer relieved of police powers after video of Southwest Side confrontation
CHICAGO - A Chicago police officer has been relieved of his police powers amid an investigation into a video that appears to show him confronting a group of people while off duty on the city’s Southwest Side.
CPD officer relieved of powers
What we know:
The Chicago Police Department confirmed Jeremy Sikorski has been relieved of his police powers and detailed to the department’s Alternate Response Section.
The move comes as the department investigates an off-duty confrontation captured on video. The video allegedly shows Sikorski confronting a group of people in the Clearing/Garfield Ridge area.
What we don't know:
CPD did not provide additional details about the investigation.
What's next:
The circumstances surrounding the confrontation remain under investigation.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department and video of the confrontation.