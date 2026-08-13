Chicago man charged with attempted murder after Near North Side shootout

The Brief Florencio Craig, 37, has been charged with attempted first-degree murder after a shootout Monday night. Police said Craig and a 34-year-old man exchanged gunfire during an argument in the Near North Side neighborhood. Both men were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition.



A Chicago man has been charged with attempted first-degree murder after police say he exchanged gunfire with another man during an argument earlier this week.

Chicago shootout

What we know:

Florencio Craig, 37, was arrested around 9:29 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of North Dearborn Street in the Near North Side neighborhood.

Mugshot of Florencio Craig from 2024 | CPD

Police said Craig and a 34-year-old man had gotten into an argument minutes earlier, at about 9:17 p.m., before the two men exchanged gunfire.

The 34-year-old was shot in the abdomen and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

Craig suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his body and was also taken to Northwestern in critical condition.

Police said a gun was recovered at the scene.

Craig has been charged with one felony count of attempted first-degree murder, one felony count of aggravated battery by discharging a firearm and one felony count of aggravated discharge of a firearm involving a vehicle or school.

What we don't know:

Police have not said what led to the argument that sparked the gunfire.

What's next:

Craig was due in court Thursday for a detention hearing.

Rap sheet

The backstory:

Chicago police records show Craig had been arrested at least five times since 2015, including three arrests involving felony weapons charges. His other arrests were for a warrant in 2022 and aggravated assault involving a deadly weapon in 2024.