Chicago shootings leave 1 dead, 5 wounded overnight

The Brief Six people were shot in four separate incidents in Chicago from Wednesday evening into Thursday. A 54-year-old man was killed and two other people were wounded when someone opened fire from an SUV at a sedan in the 7100 block of South Champlain Avenue. Two teenagers, ages 14 and 17, were among the five people wounded.



Six people were shot, one fatally, in four separate shootings across Chicago from Wednesday evening into early Thursday, according to police.

Six shot, one killed in Chicago overnight

What we know:

The first shooting happened around 6:47 p.m. Wednesday in the 1900 block of East Hayes Drive in Woodlawn.

Police said a 17-year-old boy was at a park when he got into an argument with another male. The offender then pulled out a gun and fired at the teenager.

The boy was shot in the chest and took himself to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

Police said the shooter left the scene in a blue SUV.

About an hour later, at 7:51 p.m., a 52-year-old man was walking in an alley in the 6800 block of South Ashland Avenue in West Englewood when two other males approached him, police said.

The men pulled out guns and fired multiple shots, striking the victim twice in his right side. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Police said the two shooters ran from the scene in an unknown direction.

Two shootings early Thursday

A 14-year-old boy was shot around 1:45 a.m. Thursday in the 11500 block of South Church Street in Morgan Park.

Police said the teenager and another person were outside when they got into an argument. The other person pulled out a gun and fired at the boy before running away.

The 14-year-old was shot in the right thigh and taken to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition.

A little more than an hour later, three people were shot in the 7100 block of South Champlain Avenue in Park Manor.

Police said two men and a woman were inside a white sedan traveling south around 3:02 a.m. when a white SUV pulled alongside them. Someone inside the SUV opened fire before speeding away.

A 54-year-old man was shot in the head and back. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died.

A 48-year-old woman was shot in the chest, and a 45-year-old man was shot in the left leg. Both were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the name of the man killed.

What's next:

Area detectives are investigating.