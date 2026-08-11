At least 5 tornadoes confirmed in Chicago’s south suburbs

The Brief At least five tornadoes were confirmed across Chicago’s south suburbs, including an EF-2 from near Monee through Crete, EF-1 tornadoes near Orland Park/Flossmoor, Mokena and Wilmington, and an EF-0 in Oswego. Tuesday’s storms were classified as a derecho, producing winds up to 80 mph, large hail, flooding and significant damage across Cook and Will counties, including Homewood and Tinley Park. More unsettled weather is possible through the weekend, with another chance of severe storms Wednesday south and west of Chicago, followed by additional storm and rain chances Thursday, Saturday and Sunday.



At least five tornadoes have been confirmed in Chicago’s south suburbs after severe weather swept through the area Tuesday.

Five tornadoes confirmed in south suburbs

The backstory:

According to FOX Chicago Chief Meteorologist Emily Wahls, an EF-1 tornado was confirmed in eastern Will County, tracking from near Monee through Crete. On Wednesday, that tornado was upgraded to an EF-2.

A second tornado, EF-1, was confirmed in the south suburbs, tracking from near southern Orland Park toward Flossmoor.

A third tornado, EF-1, was confirmed in the Mokena area in Will County and a fourth tornado, an EF-0, was confirmed in Oswego.

A fifth tornado, EF-1, was confirmed in Wilmington with peak wind speeds of 90 mph.

Severe storms moved through the Chicago area Tuesday morning and early afternoon, bringing wind gusts of up to 80 mph, ping-pong ball-sized hail, flooding and tornadoes.

Tuesday's weather event was officially classified as a derecho by the Storm Prediction Center.

Several communities sustained significant damage from the storms, including areas in Cook and Will counties. Damage was also reported in Homewood, Tinley Park and other communities.

Looking ahead:

Another round of storms is possible Wednesday, though skies are also expected to clear at times. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s. Areas south and west of Chicago are under a marginal risk for severe weather, with damaging winds and hail possible.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of storms and highs in the low to mid-80s.

Friday will be partly sunny, with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with storms possible and highs near 80.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and highs in the low 80s.