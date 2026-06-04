I-290 in Cook County reopens after death investigation draws FBI, bomb squad response

The Brief Police shut down portions of I-290 and I-88 near the I-294 interchange Thursday morning after an incident involving a vehicle prompted a bomb squad response. Traffic was blocked in both directions as bomb technicians examined the vehicle and opened its doors. Authorities have not released details about what led to the response. One fatality has been confirmed.



Police, a bomb squad and federal agents responded Thursday to a death investigation on the Eisenhower Expressway, prompting the closure of Interstate 290 in both directions near Interstate 294 for about eight hours.

Authorities confirmed one fatality.

I-290 reopens after closure

What we know:

The investigation began about 10:05 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-290 near the I-294 interchange, according to Illinois State Police.

Traffic was halted in both directions between 25th Avenue and Mannheim Road, leaving drivers stranded for miles. Police also closed the eastbound I-88 ramp to I-290.

Authorities responded to a stopped vehicle, identified as a Volkswagen Atlas with Illinois license plates, on the westbound side of the expressway near Mannheim Road. The vehicle was covered by a tarp, and its windows appeared to be blown out.

By about 11:30 a.m., a bomb squad unit was on scene and began approaching the vehicle and opening its doors.

Westchester police said there was "no threat to the area related to this incident."

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What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details about the circumstances surrounding the death investigation or the confirmed fatality.

What they're saying:

"The FBI is actively investigating the incident that occurred this morning on the Eisenhower Expressway in Westchester, Illinois along with our fellow federal and state law enforcement partners. At this time, there is no known threat to public safety. Further updates will be provided as appropriate," a statement from the FBI reads.

Erwin Morales, who was traveling from Elgin when traffic came to a standstill, said he had never witnessed anything like the scene.

"Never have I seen anything like this," Morales said.

What's next:

Just before 6 p.m., authorities towed the vehicle from the scene.

The eastbound lanes of I-290 reopened to traffic later Thursday.

The FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are assisting in the investigation.

Eisenhower Expressway crashes

Big picture view:

It has been a busy morning on I-290.

Around 1:46 a.m., two motorcycles and a car were involved in a crash on the interstate in Forest Park. Three people were sent to nearby hospitals after the crash.

Roughly four hours later, a vehicle turned over and spilled oil on the ramp connecting northbound Mannheim Road to westbound I-290. One person was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.