Motorcycles crash on I-290 leaving 3 injured
FOREST PARK, Ill. - Three people were hurt in a crash involving two motorcycles and a car Thursday morning on the Eisenhower Expressway.
Crash on I-290
What we know:
The crash happened around 1:46 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-290 near Harlem Avenue in Forest Park, according to Illinois State Police.
Three people were taken to local hospitals for minor injuries.
The three right lanes of I-290 were closed at 1:54 a.m. and reopened about an hour later.
What we don't know:
Police did not say how the crash unfolded.
The Source: The information in this report came from Illinois State Police.