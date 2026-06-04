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Motorcycles crash on I-290 leaving 3 injured

By Will Hager
FOX 32 Chicago
Forest Park
Published June 4, 2026 8:32 AM CDT
Published June 4, 2026 8:32 AM CDT

The Brief

    • Three people suffered minor injuries in a crash involving two motorcycles and a car on westbound I-290 near Harlem Avenue early Thursday. 
    • The crash temporarily closed three lanes of the Eisenhower Expressway before they reopened about an hour later.

FOREST PARK, Ill. - Three people were hurt in a crash involving two motorcycles and a car Thursday morning on the Eisenhower Expressway.

Crash on I-290

What we know:

The crash happened around 1:46 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-290 near Harlem Avenue in Forest Park, according to Illinois State Police.

Three people were taken to local hospitals for minor injuries.

The three right lanes of I-290 were closed at 1:54 a.m. and reopened about an hour later.

What we don't know:

Police did not say how the crash unfolded.

The Source: The information in this report came from Illinois State Police.

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