Chicago crime wrap: 2 killed, several others wounded in overnight shootings

The Brief Two men were killed and several others were wounded in a series of shootings across Chicago Thursday night into early Friday. One woman was arrested after a domestic-related shooting, while another domestic shooting left two women injured. Police are also investigating a stabbing in the Loop and several other shootings, with no additional arrests announced.



Two men were killed and several others were injured in a series of shootings and a stabbing across Chicago Thursday night into early Friday.

One suspect was taken into custody in a domestic-related shooting, while detectives continue investigating the remaining cases.

1 dead, 3 injured in Washington Park drive-by shooting

The night's first shooting happened just after 9 p.m. in the 5100 block of South Calumet Avenue.

Police said a black vehicle pulled up next to a large group of people and someone inside opened fire before speeding away east on 51st Street.

Four men were struck by gunfire.

A 34-year-old man was shot in the legs and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital. A 35-year-old man suffered gunshot wounds to the body and was also taken to Northwestern.

A 54-year-old man was shot in the body and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

A 44-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. Police later said he died from his injuries.

No arrests have been announced.

Man shot in McKinley Park

About six minutes later, at 9:07 p.m., a 42-year-old man was standing outside in the 3700 block of South Hermitage Avenue when he heard gunfire and realized he had been shot.

The man suffered a gunshot wound to the right thigh and was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

Police have not released any suspect information.

Woman arrested after domestic-related shooting on West Side

Around 9:35 p.m., police responded to a shooting inside a home in the 3600 block of West Douglas Boulevard.

Investigators said a verbal argument between a 29-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman turned physical before the woman allegedly pulled out a gun and shot the man in the upper thigh.

The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition.

Police took the woman into custody at the scene. Charges are pending, and investigators believe the shooting was domestic-related.

Man stabbed during fight in the Loop

Just after 12:30 a.m., a 34-year-old man was standing with a group in the 300 block of South State Street when a fight broke out.

During the altercation, another person pulled out a sharp object and stabbed the man multiple times.

He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition. No arrests have been announced.

Woman wounded, another grazed in Heart of Chicago shooting

Roughly 20 minutes later, two women were shot while entering an apartment building in the 1800 block of South Ashland Avenue.

Police said a man known to the victims fired shots through an apartment window, striking both women.

A 20-year-old woman was shot in the leg and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition. A 26-year-old woman suffered a graze wound to the thigh and was also taken to Stroger in good condition.

Investigators believe the shooting was domestic-related.