Boy, 16, shot in Plainfield

The Brief A 16-year-old boy was injured in a shooting Thursday night in Plainfield, and police have identified an 18-year-old suspect. The teen was taken to a local hospital before being transferred to Loyola University Medical Center for further treatment. Police said the shooting appears to be targeted, no arrests have been made, and the investigation remains ongoing.



A 16-year-old boy was injured in a shooting Thursday night in southwest suburban Plainfield.

Plainfield shooting

What we know:

Plainfield police said officers responded around 8:51 p.m. to the 24100 block of Main Street after receiving a report of someone who had been shot.

The teenage victim was taken by a private vehicle to Plainfield Fire Protection District Station 1, where firefighters and paramedics provided emergency medical care before transporting him to Rush Copley Hospital. He was later transferred to Loyola University Medical Center for additional treatment.

Authorities have not released the teen's condition.

As the investigation progressed, detectives identified an 18-year-old man as a suspect in the shooting.

Plainfield officers executed a search warrant at a home in the same block where the shooting occurred, but police said no one has been arrested.

Investigators believe the shooting was a targeted incident and said there is no indication of an ongoing threat to the public.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Ron Mikos at (815) 267-7237.