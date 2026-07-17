Chicago air quality: How to keep your pets safe from wildfire smoke

The Brief Zoo animals monitored closely: Lincoln Park Zoo activated its Air Quality Alert protocol, checking vulnerable animals, providing indoor access, limiting activity and ensuring extra water as wildfire smoke lingers. Pet owners urged to take precautions: Veterinarians recommend keeping pets indoors as much as possible, limiting outdoor time to brief bathroom breaks and avoiding strenuous exercise during poor air quality. Watch for warning signs: Coughing, difficulty breathing, exercise intolerance, loss of appetite or open-mouth breathing — especially in cats and flat-faced dog breeds like French bulldogs — should prompt a call to a veterinarian or emergency care.



With more hazy air possible in the coming days, experts say it's not just people who should be prepared — animals need protection, too.

Keeping animals safe from wildfire smoke, poor air quality

Zoo animals:

Since wildfire smoke blanketed Chicagoland on Thursday, and another round is likely headed our way, staff at Lincoln Park Zoo have been on high alert.

Just like people, older animals and those with underlying health conditions are most vulnerable to poor air quality, prompting zookeepers to take extra precautions.

"They're the front-line people; they see the animals every day," said Dave Bernier, general curator at Lincoln Park Zoo.

After enacting their Air Quality Alert protocol Thursday, zookeepers first examined the animals most at risk, including those with known respiratory conditions.

"And they can assess the animals that they have in their care, whether or not they can have outdoor access, should they be only inside or should they have both," Bernier said.

Animals with outdoor habitats were given access to indoor spaces if they wanted relief from the smoky air, but so far, Bernier says none have shown signs of distress that would require staff to keep them indoors.

A team of about 75 zookeepers will continue to monitor animal behavior in the days ahead — making sure they have plenty of fresh water and limiting their activity.

"We restrict how much they exert themselves on exhibits. A lot of times we make them work for their food — we want them to use food bins; we use food enrichment devices in order to get them to stretch out their foraging time. In cases like this, we want them to exert themselves less," Bernier explained.

Caring for pets:

Veterinarians are also urging pet owners to take precautions as smoky conditions linger. Emergency veterinarian Dr. Lori Ross says this is a good weekend to skip that long walk and keep dogs indoors as much as possible — taking them out only for quick bathroom breaks.

Pet owners should also watch their animals for signs of distress.

"If you know that your dog already has something such as heart disease or asthma, and they are struggling, they are coughing more, they really can't catch their breath. Exercise intolerance is a big one — where they used to go up the stairs really fast and now they're just taking them one at a time. That's a big clue," said Dr. Lori Ross, executive medical director for Emergency Veterinary Care Centers (EVCC). "The air quality also affects our cats. Some cats have asthma, and cats do not open-mouth breathe. So, if you see a cat that's panting, that's an emergency that needs to be seen right away."

If your pet is coughing, struggling to breathe, or having trouble with normal activities — don't ignore it.

"We need to evaluate and make sure, is this just something that's from the air quality or is it just exacerbating something more serious?" Ross said.

Ross also adds that flat-faced dogs — including Chicago's most popular breed, the French bulldog — are more susceptible to the effects of poor air quality than other breeds. Since the smoky conditions arrived, Ross says she's seen an uptick in French bulldogs being brought in for treatment.

"They always pant anyway. You need to make sure that they're not having difficulty when they're resting and they're sleeping, their gums are nice and pink — we don't want to see any pale or bluish gums. Those are things to watch out for," Ross explained.

What's next:

If your pet develops coughing, gagging, difficulty breathing, open-mouth breathing, exercise intolerance or loss of appetite, experts recommend contacting your veterinarian.

The Source: The information in this article was reported by FOX Chicago's Kasey Chronis.



