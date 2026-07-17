Teen shot seven times while sitting in vehicle on Chicago's West Side, police say

The Brief 17-year-old critically injured: A teenage boy was shot seven times while sitting in a vehicle on Chicago's West Side Friday afternoon and is in critical condition. Two suspects opened fire: Police said two suspects approached the vehicle and fired multiple shots in the 3800 block of West Madison Street around 4:53 p.m. Investigation ongoing: The suspects fled in an unknown direction. No arrests have been made, and detectives are investigating.



A 17-year-old boy was shot seven times while sitting in a vehicle on Chicago's West Side on Friday afternoon and is in critical condition, authorities said.

The backstory:

The shooting happened about 4:53 p.m. in the 3800 block of West Madison Street.

According to Chicago police, the 17-year-old was sitting in a vehicle when two suspects approached and fired multiple shots in his direction.

The teen was struck seven times in the upper body and took himself to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

What's next:

The suspects fled in an unknown direction. No arrests have been made, and detectives are investigating.