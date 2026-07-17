Chicago weather: Tracking storms, heat and another round of wildfire smoke

The Brief Wildfire smoke will move out this evening, improving air quality, but another round could return Saturday night into Sunday. Temperatures stay hot through Tuesday with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s, with mostly sunny skies and a chance for storms. The week ahead brings more sunshine with highs in the 80s, a slight storm chance Monday, and cooler temperatures near 80 degrees by Wednesday.



Chicago's weather forecast

Here's everything you need to know about the weather this weekend and next week, including when another round of wildfire smoke could move back into the Chicago area.

Chicagoland is seeing temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s today. The wildfire smoke is expected to start moving out of the area and toward the north-east, with air quality continuing to improve through the evening. There is a chance for storms this afternoon and evening, but severe weather is not expected.

Reopenings/cancellations:

The Chicago Park District reopened all city beaches and outdoor pools at 3 p.m. Friday as air quality improved from Thursday's conditions, though officials said the air remained at hazardous levels.

All Park District programming, including Summer Day Camp, will continue indoors. Programming at city parks will be limited to indoor spaces with frequent water breaks, district officials said.

The Osaka Garden, Garfield Park Conservatory and Lincoln Park Conservatory will remain closed for the rest of Friday and are scheduled to reopen Saturday, July 18. All Night Out in the Parks and Movies in the Parks events scheduled for Friday have been canceled.

The Roscoe Village Burger Fest also postponed its opening until 11 a.m. Saturday because of poor air quality across the Chicago area.

"Safety is our utmost concern and we will continue to monitor conditions," organizers said in a statement.

What's next:

Tuesday will bring mostly sunny skies with highs around 90 degrees. There is another chance for storms, but only areas south-east of the city have the potential for strong to severe storms. Air quality is expected to decline again.

The weekend brings a threat of another round of wildfire smoke to the Chicago area from Saturday night into Sunday. The second wave likely won’t be as severe but could still bring thick smoke close to the ground.

We kick off the week on Sunday with sunshine and highs in the mid 80s. Monday brings a chance for evening storms with highs in the upper 80s.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Wednesday stays around 80 degrees with clear sunshine. Toward the end of the week, highs remain in the 80s on Thursday.