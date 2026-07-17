Roscoe Village Burger Fest opening delayed because of air quality. Here's when it will begin

The Brief Opening day canceled: Roscoe Village Burger Fest canceled its Friday opening because of hazardous air quality caused by wildfire smoke across the Chicago area. Smoke lingers: Chicago has experienced two straight days of hazardous air quality, with another wave of Canadian wildfire smoke expected Saturday night into Sunday. Festival starts Saturday: The event is now scheduled for 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at 2000 W. Belmont Ave., featuring food, live music, arts and crafts, and family activities.



The opening day of Roscoe Village Burger Fest was canceled Friday as hazardous air quality from Canadian wildfire smoke continued to blanket the Chicago area.

"Safety is our utmost concern, and we will continue to monitor conditions. We will communicate any additional changes if necessary. We look forward to a safe and enjoyable festival experience," organizers said in a statement.

Roscoe Village Burger Fest pushed to Saturday

What to know:

The Chicago area has experienced two consecutive days of hazardous air quality as smoke from Canadian wildfires spread across the region.

Although skies began to clear Friday afternoon, air quality remained at hazardous levels in many areas. Forecasters also expect a second wave of wildfire smoke to arrive Saturday night and linger into Sunday, bringing another round of hazy conditions.

Roscoe Village Burger Fest is now scheduled to take place from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at 2000 W. Belmont Ave.

The annual festival features burgers from Chicago-area restaurants, along with live music, arts and crafts, a kids zone and other family-friendly activities.

For the latest festival updates, participating vendors and additional event information, visit the festival's website.