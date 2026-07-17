Driver sought after crashing into suburban Chicago home in hit-and-run

The Brief A hit-and-run driver crashed into a Burbank home early Friday causing major damage but leaving no injuries. The driver fled the scene after the crash, leaving the vehicle lodged inside the house and several parked cars damaged. Police are investigating the incident as crews work to secure the home and restore utilities for the family.



A hit-and-run driver caused major damage to a Burbank home early Friday after crashing through parked vehicles and slamming into the front of the residence.

Car crashes into home

The backstory:

The crash happened in the area of Mason Avenue, where surveillance video from a nearby home showed a sedan speeding south, jumping a curb, hitting a streetlight and traveling through two yards before striking multiple parked cars and coming to a stop inside the home.

The homeowner said his family was asleep in the back of the house when the vehicle crashed into the front room area. No one inside the home was injured.

The homeowner told reporters he confronted the driver after the crash and briefly grabbed her, but let go after noticing the smell of gas. He said he chose to return inside to evacuate his family.

The impact left a large hole in the home, damaged two parked vehicles beyond recognition and knocked windows out of place. Crews boarded up the home and placed notices warning that the structure was unsafe.

The family was left without gas, power or water as crews worked to assess the damage and make repairs. There was no immediate timeline for when they would be allowed back into the damaged portion of the home.

Police said the driver fled the scene and were searching for her. The vehicle was left behind with both license plates still attached, which investigators could use to help identify the driver.

The investigation remains ongoing. Authorities have not confirmed whether the driver has been taken into custody.