Second wave of wildfire smoke expected to move into Chicago area this weekend

The Brief Another round of wildfire smoke is expected to move into the Chicago area Saturday night through Sunday after hazardous air quality conditions improved. The second wave likely won’t be as severe but could still bring thick smoke close to the ground. Rain and storms may briefly help clear the air, but officials are warning residents to monitor air quality.



After a day of hazardous air quality across the Chicago area due to wildfire smoke, another wave of pollution is expected to move in this weekend.

Wildfire smoke timeline

What to expect:

Fox Chicago Meteorologist Mike Caplan said air quality conditions should gradually improve Thursday as thicker smoke moves northeast of the region. However, lingering particles in the air prompted an air quality alert that remains in effect into 4:15 a.m. Friday morning.

The clearer skies may not last long. A second plume of wildfire smoke is expected to arrive Saturday night into Sunday, bringing another round of hazy conditions across the Chicago area.

While the incoming smoke is not expected to be as severe as the current conditions, it could still be thick and settle close to the ground, similar to what residents experienced during the latest wave.

The smoke is coming from wildfires burning in Canada, including areas of southwestern Ontario. Weather patterns and winds have helped push the smoke south into the Midwest.

Rain and thunderstorms could help temporarily improve air quality, but some areas may miss out on rainfall. Stronger storms are possible Saturday afternoon, especially south of Interstate 80, before winds shift and potentially bring more smoke back into the region.

Health officials continue to advise residents, especially those with breathing conditions, to limit time outdoors while air quality remains poor.