Chicago robberies: Police warn of necklace-snatching spree across multiple neighborhoods

The Brief Chicago police issued a community alert after a string of strong-arm robberies targeting victims in neighborhoods including Chinatown, the Loop, Near South Side, Hyde Park, Oakland, Woodlawn and Edgewater. In the robberies, groups of men allegedly stalk victims, run up from behind and rip necklaces from them, knocking victims to the ground. Chinatown's camera network helped investigators identify a possible suspect. Hinsdale police arrested 24-year-old Jesus Enriques Paredes Castillo in connection with a similar robbery, but Chicago police have not confirmed whether he is linked to the city cases. Investigators believe multiple suspects and a getaway car are involved.



Chicago police are warning about robberies in multiple neighborhoods across the city.

String of robberies across Chicago

The backstory:

Hinsdale police announced they arrested one person who last lived in Chicago. Sources said he might be connected to a series of strong armed robberies in the city.

Two other robberies happened in Chinatown in the early evening.

The neighborhood’s network of cameras played a role in the investigation.

Chinatown Neighborhood Watch posted a picture of a man believed to be involved in attempted robberies on Wentworth Avenue.

In each case, a group of men reportedly stalked their victims, ran up from behind and ripped a necklace from them, knocking them down. Both victims were women and reportedly were shaken up by it. The incidents occurred on July 6th and July 14th.

Arrest made:

When it happened in Hinsdale, investigators compared notes and were able to arrest 24-year-old Jesus Enriques Paredes Castillo, of Chicago. He is charged with a Class 2 Felony and was denied pre-trial release.

Police believe there are multiple robbers involved and are working with a getaway car, a 2-door gray sedan or a green sedan. The suspects in these robberies are also said to have distinctive tattoos.

The community alert includes Chinatown, Chicago’s Loop, the Near South Side, Hyde Park, Oakland, Woodlawn and Edgewater.

They have not confirmed if the Hinsdale suspect is a suspect in Chicago.

They are asking the public to be alert, don’t chase an offender, and try to remember characteristics for a description.