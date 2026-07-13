Chicago extreme heat: Cooling centers open as heat index nears 100°

The Brief High temperatures in the low to mid-90s are expected across Chicago this week, with heat index values near 100 degrees Tuesday and Wednesday away from Lake Michigan. The city has opened cooling centers and is reminding residents about places to cool off, including libraries, park district buildings and police stations. Officials are urging people to stay hydrated, check on neighbors and never leave children or pets in parked vehicles.



Chicago officials are urging residents to prepare for multiple days of extreme heat this week by staying cool, hydrated and taking advantage of cooling centers across the city.

What we know:

The Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications said the National Weather Service is forecasting hot and humid weather throughout the week.

Daily high temperatures are expected to reach the low to mid-90s, with heat index values around 100 degrees Tuesday and Wednesday in areas away from Lake Michigan.

OEMC said it is monitoring weather conditions around the clock with the National Weather Service and will work with city departments if conditions worsen.

An extreme heat warning could be issued if forecast heat index values meet National Weather Service criteria. If that happens, the city's emergency response plan would be activated.

Chicago cooling centers

The Department of Family and Support Services has opened cooling areas at its six community service centers whenever temperatures reach 90 degrees or higher.

The centers are open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at:

Auburn Gresham Center, 1140 W. 79th St.

Garfield Center, 10 S. Kedzie Ave.

King Center, 4314 S. Cottage Grove Ave.

North Area Center, 845 W. Wilson Ave.

South Chicago Center, 8650 S. Commercial Ave.

Trina Davila Center, 4312 W. North Ave.

Senior centers also are available Monday through Friday, generally from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with Renaissance Court open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Residents can also cool off during normal business hours at:

Chicago Public Library branches

Chicago Park District fieldhouses

City Colleges of Chicago main campuses

City pools and splash pads

Chicago Police district stations are open 24 hours for people seeking relief from the heat or help finding shelter.

Residents can call 3-1-1 to find the nearest cooling center and confirm its hours.

Chicago heat safety tips

City officials recommend:

Drink plenty of water and avoid alcohol, caffeine and sugary drinks.

Stay indoors if possible, especially if you have air conditioning.

Wear loose, light-colored clothing.

Take cool showers or baths.

Limit using ovens and stoves to keep homes cooler.

Never leave children or pets in a parked vehicle.

Officials also encourage residents to check on older adults, neighbors and others who may be vulnerable during the heat. Anyone unable to reach a loved one can request a well-being check by calling 3-1-1. In a medical emergency, call 9-1-1.

Illinois roadside help

As the heat ramps up, the Illinois Tollway has deployed 24-hour Hot Weather Patrols to assist stranded motorists more quickly.

The extra crews will patrol toll roads throughout the week, helping drivers with disabled vehicles, flat tires, dead batteries and overheating engines.

Drivers who need help can call *999 for roadside assistance.

What you can do:

Chicago residents can sign up for emergency alerts at NotifyChicago.org or download the Chicago OEMC app for weather updates and cooling center information.