Motorcyclist killed, child hurt in crash on Chicago’s South Side, police say

The Brief A woman motorcyclist was killed and a 9-year-old was hurt in a crash on Chicago's South Side Friday night. The motorcycle crashed into an SUV in the 6700 block of S. Damen Ave, according to Chicago Police. The child remains in critical condition, police said.



A woman riding a motorcycle was killed, and a 9-year-old child was hurt in a crash on Chicago’s South Side late Friday night.

What we know:

First responders were called to the scene in the 6700 block of S. Damen Ave. in Englewood around 11:20 p.m., according to the Chicago Police Department.

Police said a black SUV carrying two men was driving southbound on Damen when it crashed with a motorcycle traveling eastbound.

The motorcyclist, a 36-year-old woman, and her passenger, the 9-year-old child, were injured.

The woman was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

She later died.

The child was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, also listed in critical condition.

The two occupants of the SUV were not injured, police said.

What we don't know:

The woman has not been identified by authorities.

It was unclear what exactly caused the crash or if any charges would be filed.

The CPD’s Major Accidents Investigation Unit is investigating the crash.