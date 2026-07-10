Off-duty NW Indiana police officer arrested for DWI in department vehicle

The Brief A Cedar Lake police officer was arrested Sunday for operating a vehicle while intoxicated while in a department-issued vehicle. The officer has since been placed on administrative leave. Lake County Sheriff's Department made the arrest along with Cedar Lake Police.



A Cedar Lake police officer was arrested for operating a department-issued vehicle while intoxicated Sunday, police announced Friday.

The officer, who has not been publicly identified, was placed on administrative leave after the incident.

Cedar Lake DWI arrest

What they're saying:

Cedar Lake Police Chief John Gruszka said in a release that his department is cooperating fully with both the criminal and internal affairs investigations.

"The alleged actions are unacceptable and do not reflect the values or standards of this department. Law Enforcement Officers are held to a higher standard both on and off duty. When that trust is broken, it damages not only our reputation, but also the trust of our community," Gruszka said in a statement.

The Lake County Sheriff's Department made the arrest along with Cedar Lake Police.

"We understand that our community expects, and deserves, transparency," Gruszka said. "While there are legal and procedural limits to what we can share at this time, I can assure you that we will follow our policies and the law. If wrongdoing is confirmed, appropriate disciplinary action will be taken."

What we don't know:

The sheriff's department has not released any additional information about the investigation.