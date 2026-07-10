Chicago weather: Spotty storms today before next week's heat wave

The Brief A few showers and thunderstorms are possible today, mainly south of Interstate 80, with isolated heavy rain and lightning. Sunny, warmer weather returns this weekend, with highs climbing into the upper 80s by Sunday. Next week will bring a stretch of hot weather, with temperatures reaching the low to mid-90s.



Today the Chicago area will have a few storms popping. The rain and storms are currently mostly south of I-80.

We do not expect severe weather, but isolated heavy rain and lightning is possible. Highs today will be in the low to mid 80s with cooler temperatures lakeside.

Chicago weather forecast

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Tomorrow will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Sunday, we are cranking up the dial with highs in the upper 80s! It will be sunny on Sunday again.

Next week, the headlines will be all about the heat! Monday will be sunny with highs in the low 90s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be pushing toward the mid 90s with sunshine.

We are on repeat Thursday with sunshine and highs in the low 90s. Our normal high is 85 and normal low is 66.