Chicago police seize dozens of firearms from Bridgeport home after domestic dispute

The Brief Chicago police responded to a domestic altercation at a Bridgeport home, where witnesses said officers removed dozens of firearms after surrounding the property. Neighbors said they were shocked by the heavy police presence and described the family as friendly, adding they were especially concerned because children were in the home. Police said a 55-year-old man was taken into custody following the alleged battery. Area One detectives continue to investigate.



Bridgeport residents were startled Sunday after Chicago police surrounded a home and removed multiple firearms following a domestic altercation, according to witnesses and police.

The backstory:

Witnesses said several police vehicles responded to the area near Emerald Avenue and 30th Street, where officers were seen carrying numerous firearms from the home, including long guns.

Neighbors described the family living at the residence as friendly and said they were surprised by the heavy police presence. Some said they saw one of the children outside appearing visibly shaken.

"It was pretty scary to see the cops surround our block. There were six squad cars,10 police officers. The people are very nice. We didn’t know what was going on," said a neighbor who did not want to be identified.

Chicago police said officers responded to an altercation between a 47-year-old man and a 55-year-old man. Investigators said the confrontation became physical when the older man allegedly battered the younger man.

Police recovered dozens of firearms from the home, including long guns and automatic weapons, some of which police said are illegal to possess in Chicago.

What they're saying:

"It was very shocking to see that happen, especially to such a nice family we’ve known for a long time. Nice people, they don’t bother nobody," a neighbor said.

Another neighbor said, "That’s scary, all those firearms were in that home, especially with kids being in there."

What's next:

Neighbors say police returned to the house multiple times.

Police say they placed the 55-year-old man in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.